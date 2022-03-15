Alia Bhatt Receives Birthday Wishes From Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan & Others
Many B-town celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, etc., wished actress Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday and sent love to her.
Filmmaker Karan Johar who shares a great rapport with Alia, shared her first look poster from her upcoming film Brahmastra and penned a sweet note for her.
He
wrote,
"My
darling
Alia,
There
is
so
much
love
that
I
feel
for
you
while
I
write
this
but
also
so
much
respect
-
respect
for
your
immense
talent,
your
incredible
growth
as
an
artist
and
your
ability
to
be
so
real
through
all
the
beats
of
your
life!
10
years
ago
I
didn't
know
that
one
day
I
could
proudly
call
you
my
very
own
Brahmāstra...my
weapon
of
love
and
of
abundant
joy...
Happy
birthday
my
darling,
shine
bright
always.
Thank
you
for
being
YOU
and
for
being
the
wind
beneath
the
wings
of
this
labour
of
love
I love you always and forever..."
Ajay Devgn who recently worked with Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, wrote, "Happy birthday, dear @aliaa08 It's been a treat to witness your excellence. Never change, kyunki Gangu chaand hi rahegi! 🌙"
Katrina Kaif also took to her social media handle to wish Alia on her birthday and wrote, "Happy happy happiest daring @aliaabhatt may u reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit."
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who will share screen space with Alia in Brahmastra, shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram page and wrote, "Iss Janamdin ke avsar par, milte hai unse jinke aane se chaar chaand lag jaate hain. Isha... हमारी तरफ़ से आप के लिए 🙏."
"Happy birthday to the most beautiful, honest, real, rare, brilliant person and performer. My favourite energy @aliaabhatt," wrote Ananya Panday on her Instagram page.
Just like Ananya, Sara Ali Khan also wished Alia via her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @aliaabhatt. You're truly the inspirational actor and the brightest star we have. So, keep shining and inspiring all of us! Enjoy your cake day- here's hoping for lots and lots of happiness, joy, abundance and continued success for you."
Kareena also shared a monochrome picture of Alia and wrote, "Happy Birthday Superstar @aliaabhatt."
(Social media posts are unedited.)