Alia Bhatt Receives Birthday Wishes From Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan & Others

Many B-town celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Sara Ali Khan, etc., wished actress Alia Bhatt on her 29th birthday and sent love to her.

Filmmaker Karan Johar who shares a great rapport with Alia, shared her first look poster from her upcoming film Brahmastra and penned a sweet note for her.

He wrote, "My darling Alia, There is so much love that I feel for you while I write this but also so much respect - respect for your immense talent, your incredible growth as an artist and your ability to be so real through all the beats of your life! 10 years ago I didn't know that one day I could proudly call you my very own Brahmāstra...my weapon of love and of abundant joy... Happy birthday my darling, shine bright always. Thank you for being YOU and for being the wind beneath the wings of this labour of love

I love you always and forever..."

Ajay Devgn who recently worked with Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's latest release Gangubai Kathiawadi, wrote, "Happy birthday, dear @aliaa08 It's been a treat to witness your excellence. Never change, kyunki Gangu chaand hi rahegi! 🌙"

It’s been a treat to witness your excellence. Never change, kyunki Gangu chaand hi rahegi! 🌙 pic.twitter.com/yHKAUsZLYo — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 15, 2022

Katrina Kaif also took to her social media handle to wish Alia on her birthday and wrote, "Happy happy happiest daring @aliaabhatt may u reach new heights and break all barriers. Sky is the limit."

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who will share screen space with Alia in Brahmastra, shared the teaser of the film on his Instagram page and wrote, "Iss Janamdin ke avsar par, milte hai unse jinke aane se chaar chaand lag jaate hain. Isha... हमारी तरफ़ से आप के लिए 🙏."

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful, honest, real, rare, brilliant person and performer. My favourite energy @aliaabhatt," wrote Ananya Panday on her Instagram page.

Just like Ananya, Sara Ali Khan also wished Alia via her Instagram handle and wrote, "Happiest Birthday @aliaabhatt. You're truly the inspirational actor and the brightest star we have. So, keep shining and inspiring all of us! Enjoy your cake day- here's hoping for lots and lots of happiness, joy, abundance and continued success for you."

Kareena also shared a monochrome picture of Alia and wrote, "Happy Birthday Superstar @aliaabhatt."

