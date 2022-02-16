Alia Bhatt's Befitting Reply To Trolls: Not Waiting For The Whole World To Be Obsessed With Me

Ever since the trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi got unveiled on YouTube, netizens have been sharing their opinions on the casting of Alia Bhatt in the film. While some feel that she has nailed her character, others feel that Alia is not an apt choice for the film. Amid all the negative feedback and memes, Alia reacted to being targeted by trolls and said that she is not waiting for the world to be obsessed with her.

She said, "I never paid attention to it. I mean what you don't know you don't feel bad. Often, there is conversation about it, but I would block it off because I'm like ok, I've not done anything to upset or hurt anybody or not really and if there is some sort of trolling or whatever, and all if it's pointless then that should not matter."

She further said, "Maybe if there's something they don't like something- a creative thing then I think it's their right to have opinions so I look at it in that way and I'm naturally I'm not sitting over here waiting for the whole world to be obsessed with me."

Alia Bhatt: I Would Love To Do A F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Sitcom-Like Comedy, Where I Can Just Be Funny

Reacting to criticism that she faced after the trailer of the film got unveiled, she said that she feels sometimes people are too quick to judge, but she doesn't blame those who think that she is not the obvious choice for the film.

She further said that one can question her but not Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision, who has been working in the film industry from the last three decades.

Alia Bhatt's Movie Receives Backlash From Gangubai Kathiawadi's Real Family

"I would only say one thing and that's what I felt even at that time is that ok you can question me but you can't question a maker (Sanjay Leela Bhansali) who's been working for 25 years. He knows who he wants for his movie so I was just being patient, I was like 'Chalo let the film release now.' I mean, whatever poster, teaser, trailer that's just a small and lead-in eventually it's the film that does what it needs to do, but of course, I want people to want to come and watch the film," said Alia.