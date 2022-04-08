Alia Bhatt's BFF's Anushka & Akansha Ranjan To Host Bachelorette Party Before Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor?

Ever since it has been reported that Bollywood celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are planning to get hitched in the next week, the topic has been trending on the internet. Fans are keeping an eye on every tiny detail which is surfacing on social media.

Amid this, we hear that ahead of this much awaited wedding, Alia Bhatt's best friends, Akansha and Anushka Ranjan are planning to host a special bachelorette party for her. Reportedly, the bash is likely to take place at Anushka's house and will be attended by the bride-to-be's near and dear ones.

India Today quoted a source as saying, "Akansha and Anushka have been friends with Alia for the longest time. They are planning a special party for the actress ahead of her wedding to Ranbir. The party will most likely take place at Anushka's place. And the guest list includes Alia's childhood friends as well."

Previously, the same news portal had also reported that Alia's beau Ranbir Kapoor has also planned a bachelor party which will be graced by some of his close buddies including Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji.

With respect to work, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi for which she received rave reviews for her performance. She has an exciting lineup of projects which include Brahmastra, Darlings and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The actress is also making her Hollywood debut with the spy thriller Heart Of Stone which also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.