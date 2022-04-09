Alia Bhatt's Brother Rahul Confirms Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor; Says Actress Has Made A Good Choice

It's finally happening! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt who have been in a steady relationship for a while now, are all set to get hitched next week. After Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt, her step-brother Rahul has confirmed this happy news while speaking with a tabloid.

A former actor and a gym trainer, Rahul joked that instead of singing and dancing at Alia's wedding, he will be performing the duties of a bodyguard.

Neetu Kapoor Feels Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt Are Made For Each Other, Reacts To Their Wedding Reports

ETimes quoted him as saying, "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor by profession and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer (laughs!). I will be the rakshak at the wedding."

Rahul said that he is really happy to see Alia doing well in her life at such a young age and also lauded her for making the right choices.

"I am really happy to see what she has achieved at such a young age. She has got a great body of work and she has found fame, fortune and real love, which is non-existent in today's time. She has been blessed with everything because of her choices, the Almighty, the blessings of her parents and good karma. At the right age, she is making the right choices," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

On being asked if Alia also discussed her idea of love and relationships with him while she was growing up, Rahul denied that he isn't that kind of a brother and cheekily added, She was too scared that I would go and beat up the boyfriend instead."

Alia Bhatt's BFF's Anushka & Akansha Ranjan To Host Bachelorette Party Before Her Wedding With Ranbir Kapoor?

He also opened up on welcoming Ranbir to the Bhatt family and revealed that they have met as kids. Rahul told the publication, "In recent times, I haven't met Ranbir in the capacity of Alia's boyfriend. He has achieved so much in life. I think Alia has made a good choice."

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. After keeping their relationship under wraps for a long time, they made their first public appearance as a couple in Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. Since then, reports of their wedding often surfaced on the internet. But now, the couple is indeed planning to take the plunge on April 14 at RK house.