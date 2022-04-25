Alia Bhatt's Childhood Picture With Ranbir Kapoor From Balika Vadhu's Screen Test Surfaces On The Internet

In 2017 at the Lokmat Maharashtrian of the year Awards, Ranbir Kapoor had revealed that he was supposed to make his Bollywood debut with Alia Bhatt with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Balika Vadhu. Unfortunately, the film got shelved and Ranbir and Alia made their Bollywood debuts with Saawariya and Student Of The Year, respectively.

Recently, Alia shared a video on her YouTube channel about her thirty days of Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions and guess what? Some fans noticed a picture of Alia with Ranbir from her Balika Vadhu's screen test, resting on a shelf at her home.

While the video has been taken down from her channel, fans have already clicked some screenshots and it has been going viral on social media.

While speaking about his screen test with Alia, Ranbir said, "Not many people know that Alia and me were actually going to debut together when Sanjay Ji was making a film called Balika Vadhu. We had also done a photoshoot together and since then, I have been a fan of her."

On this, Alia replied, "Yes, what he's saying is correct. When I met Ranbir for the first time, I was 11-years-old. He was assisting Sanjay Leela Bhansali and I had to do a photoshoot with him. And I was so shy that I had to keep my head on his shoulder and I could not do it."

Cut to present, they are a married couple now and soon, they will be seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. Apart from them, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and Mouni Roy in key roles. The film is slated to be released in theatres on September 9, 2022.