Alia Bhatt Starrer Darlings Goes The OTT Way, Sold To Netflix For A Whopping Rs 80 Crore

Alia Bhatt will soon don the producer's cap for the very first time with her upcoming movie Darlings. The actress will also be starring in a titular role in the film. Now, the latest development surrounding the movie is that it will be going the OTT route and has been sold to the streaming platform Netflix for a whopping Rs 80 crore.

A source close to the project revealed to Pinkvilla stating that Darlings is a dark comedy and will be reaching its target audience through the OTT medium. The source added that the talks for the deal were on with multiple players but it is Netflix that has now bagged the exclusive streaming rights for the movie. The deal has become one of the biggest for a female-led film as the movie has been sold to the OTT streaming platform for a sum of Rs 80 crore, revealed the source.

Alia Bhatt Pens A Heartwarming Note As She Starts Shooting For Darlings

Meanwhile, talking about Darlings, it will be helmed by Jasmeet Reen and will also be bankrolled by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with the Raazi actress. The film will also be starring Shefali Shah in the lead role wherein reportedly Alia Bhatt and Shefali will be playing a mother-daughter duo in the same. The movie will also star Vijay Verma and Roshan Matthew in pivotal roles.

Alia Bhatt And Vijay Verma All Geared Up To Prep For Darlings, Latter Shares A Pic Of The Same

Alia Bhatt had started shooting for the film in early July, last year. Sharing some pictures of her in the vanity van, the Student Of The Year actress had shared a heartfelt note during the same. Alia wrote, "Day one of DARLINGS! My first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever(in this case a very nervous actor). I don't know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body. I dream all night about messing up my lines.. becoming jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I'll be late. I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn't - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care." The film was soon wrapped up in August last year.