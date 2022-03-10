Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi Enters The Rs 100 Crore Club, Actress Celebrates With Burger And Fries

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has finally entered the Rs 100 Crore club. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali film made Rs. 102.68 crore by Thursday at the domestic box office. Alia, who shared the news on her Instagram stories, was later seen enjoying a burger and some fries. The actress posted her pictures and thanked her fans for showering love on her film.

She wrote in her caption, “Happy century to Gangubai & happy vegan burger + fry to Alia. Thank you for all the love.” As soon as Bhatt shared the pics, fans took to her comments section to congratulate her. Check out the post below:

In an earlier interview with PTI, Alia had revealed how she prepped to play her role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress had shared, "He (Sanjay) wanted me to watch Meena Kumari’s work a lot, her expressions... the way she would sing a song, although I am not going all out singing songs in the movie. There is a certain sadness in her eyes, but there is a power to her face. He would say, 'See her face, which is so full'... I also watched Mandi."

She went on to add, “Being an actor is one thing and being a heroine is another. I have been referred to watch these films and whenever I do, I only have admiration, whether it is for Waheeda Rehman Ji, Shabana Azmi ji, Madhubala ji... The way they would do these long shots gives you goosebumps. Somehow, we have lost that charm of presenting a heroine like that, that old-world charm.”

Gangubai Kathiawadi started its journey at the box office with a bang on February 25. The film has done exceptionally well at the ticket window and has also garnered acclaim from critics. The biographical crime drama is based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Besides Alia, it also features Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari and Jim Sarbh in key roles.