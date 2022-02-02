Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Trailer To Be Out On February 4; Actress Drops New Poster

After announcing the release date, the makers of Alia Bhatt's much anticipated film Gangubai Kathiawadi have now revealed that they will be releasing the trailer of the film on February 4.

Alia took to her Twitter page to share this happy news with her fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch her on the big screen. She also shared a brand new poster featuring her as the fiesty Gangubai. The Brahmastra actress tweeted, "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu 🌙 Trailer out on 4th February #GangubaiKathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February, 2022."

Have a look at her tweet.

Helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi stars Alia Bhatt as the mafia queen Gangubai and captures the life of the sex workers in Kamathipura in the 1960s Bombay. The film is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's famous book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' which talks about Gangubai Kothewali, the undisputed queen of Kamathipura.

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Last year after wrapping up the film, the actress had penned a heartfelt note in which she had called working with him a 'life changing experience'.

An excerpt from her note read, "This film and set has been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! the troubles the set has faced is another film all together! But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life changing experience!

Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don't think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you."

Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Seema Pahwa in a pivotal role. The latter was all praise for Alia in one of her interviews and had called her a 'brilliant and responsible' actor and 'a wonderful person'. Superstar Ajay Devgn will also be making a special appearance in the film. However the makers have kept his role under wraps.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to arrive in cinema halls on February 25, 2022.