Alia Bhatt's New Year Celebration With Beau Ranbir Kapoor Is All About Giving 2022 'Hakuna Matata' Energy

Alia Bhatt took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her blissful New Year celebrations amidst the wild and nature with her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. The couple were earlier spotted leaving for an undisclosed location from the airport and now it seems that their New Year getaway is all about spending some quality time while enjoying the wildlife in some forest sanctuary. Talking about the same, Alia shared some delightful pictures from their getaway.

Alia Bhatt shared a beautiful picture of hers that was presumably clicked by her beau Ranbir Kapoor. The Student Of The Year actress can be seen sporting her infectious smile in the same. Alia then shared a lovely close-up shot of Ranbir. One can see the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor's eyes as he can be seen drinking from a glass. The actor can be seen sporting his winter clothes and a beanie cap.

Apart from this, Alia Bhatt also shared a glimpse of the wildlife comprising of animals like tigers, lions and giraffes. In the last picture, she shared a breathtaking picture of the sunset. The Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress captioned the same stating, "Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy. Stay safe... smile .. be simple and love more!!!!! happy new year." Take a look at her post.

Arjun Kapoor reacted to the same stating "Nadaan Parindeys." While Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan also reacted to the post. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were earlier spotted leaving for the location while twinning with their stylish airport looks. The actors were snapped by the paparazzi at the terminal wearing colour coordinated attires. Alia donned an olive green trench coat over a similar coloured T-shirt and trousers. The actress' attire had a casual air about it and she was also seen carrying an orange coloured handbag. Ranbir, on the other hand, wore olive green coloured cargo pants that he paired with a blue T-shirt and a black jacket. He carried a backpack and both of them posed for the shutterbugs before entering the airport. Take a look at the video.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in the pan-India magnum opus RRR. She will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress will be producing and starring in the film Darlings. She also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa in her pipeline. While Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in movies like Shamshera, Brahmastra, Animal and Luv Ranjan's next.