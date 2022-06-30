Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy: A Reddit User Was Banned For Posting The News 2 Months Ago!

Alia Bhatt recently surprised her fans and followers by announcing her pregnancy with a social media post. The talented actress had tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. But, a Reddit user had posted that Alia Bhatt is pregnant in April itself, and was banned by the forum for the same.

In a Reddit post that was made in April 2022, a user named 'newbee_forfun' had posted in the BollyBlindsNGossip that the Brahmastra actress is pregnant. "Apparently Ms. Bhatt is pregnant. Source is an assistant who is a friend/makeup artist," reads the post.

However, the post enraged a group of readers, who called it outrageous gossip. The users even called out the makeup artist for sharing such personal information about his/her client with the user. The moderators of the forum immediately took an action against the post, by tagging it as fake news. The user was blocked from Reddit, and the post was deleted.