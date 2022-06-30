Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy: A Reddit User Was Banned For Posting The News 2 Months Ago!

Alia
Bhatt
recently
surprised
her
fans
and
followers
by
announcing
her
pregnancy
with
a
social
media
post.
The
talented
actress
had
tied
the
knot
with
her
longtime
boyfriend
Ranbir
Kapoor
in
April
this
year.
But,
a
Reddit
user
had
posted
that
Alia
Bhatt
is
pregnant
in
April
itself,
and
was
banned
by
the
forum
for
the
same.
In
a
Reddit
post
that
was
made
in
April
2022,
a
user
named
'newbee_forfun'
had
posted
in
the
BollyBlindsNGossip
that
the
Brahmastra
actress
is
pregnant.
"Apparently
Ms.
Bhatt
is
pregnant.
Source
is
an
assistant
who
is
a
friend/makeup
artist," reads
the
post.
However,
the
post
enraged
a
group
of
readers,
who
called
it
outrageous
gossip.
The
users
even
called
out
the
makeup
artist
for
sharing
such
personal
information
about
his/her
client
with
the
user.
The
moderators
of
the
forum
immediately
took
an
action
against
the
post,
by
tagging
it
as
fake
news.
The
user
was
blocked
from
Reddit,
and
the
post
was
deleted.