Alia Bhatt's Latest Post Is Every Daydreamer's Delight, Actress Says 'Here But Not There'

Alia Bhatt never fails to entice her fans with some delightful pictures of her from her personal and professional life. Her latest post has her being the cutest daydreamer ever. Alia shared a lovely picture of herself posing from what seems to be a library.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt shared a picture on her social media handle wherein she can be seen sitting in a chair against the backdrop of a bookshelf. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress can be seen wearing an orange and purple checkered tee. She has paired up the same with dark lavender coloured pants. Her flawless skin and soft curls complete the whole look.

The picture has Alia Bhatt making a gesture of wondering something. The Student Of The Year actress also gave a quirky caption for the same. She wrote, "here but not there, always far away somewhere" along with a cloud, plane and an upside-down face emoji. Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt had sent the internet into a frenzy after she had shared some beautiful pictures from her New Year getaway with beau and actor Ranbir Kapoor. The couple had headed off to a forest sanctuary like location where they had engaged in some fascinating wildlife sightseeing. Not only this, but the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress had also shared some endearing pictures of herself and had revealed that those were clicked by Ranbir himself. This had left their fans swooning and needless to say that they cannot wait for the couple to tie the knot in their speculated wedding this year.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt is in a very satisfying space on the professional front too. The Dear Zindagi actress has the ambitious RRR which is looking forward to being released once the COVID-19 cases are in check. She will also be seen in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi wherein her performance in the teaser looked super promising. Then the actress has her debut production venture Darlings in the pipeline alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew. Alia will be sharing the screen space for the first time with her beau Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra. Then she has movies like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Baiju Bawra and Jee Le Zaraa on her kitty.