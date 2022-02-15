Alia Bhatt Says Beau Ranbir Kapoor Isn't A Gossiper; 'I Have Never Heard Him Say One Bad Thing About Anyone'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy Brahmastra and since then their relationship has been going steady strong. After confirming dating rumours, the duo often say sweet things about each other in their respective interviews.

Recently in a chat with RJ Siddharth Kanan, Alia Bhatt addressed rumours about her boyfriend Ranbir being a gossiper. The actress said that she has never heard him say bad things about anyone in her life even though he has got a bad reputation about indulging in gossip.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, "He only has good things to say about people. I have not heard Ranbir say one bad thing about anyone in my life and that's what I love about him the most. Even if he's criticising someone he will criticise like this (touch both ears with fingers). He believes in only saying good things otherwise don't say it. I think that's amazing. I really respect that. We little bit do gossip and all of that, but he doesn't even like gossip. So, because of Ranbir, I've become a non-gossiper also. I'm like 'no don't gossip about anybody'. And he's got a bad reputation that he is one big gossiper, he's not a gossiper, he's doesn't gossip at all."

On being asked about her bond with Ranbir, Alia said that she doesn't want to talk about it much as she is a little protective about it. She said that she really values him as a human being, his thinking and the way he is adding that none one is perfect and one has to make it work and learn to love everything about the person.

She further added that even though she isn't a perfect human being, Ranbir has always been supportive. Alia shared tha she believes that the way he is there for her and makes her feel, is just telling of the person he is in the relationship.

Speaking about films, the lovebirds will be seen sharing screen space on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal roles.