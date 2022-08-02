Alia Bhatt Says Even Bollywood Stars Cannot Pull Crowd To Theatres Without Content!

Actress Alia Bhatt is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Darlings, which is all set to stream on Netflix from August 5, 2022. The trailer of the film has received tremendous response from netizens. During the promotions of the film, Alia spoke about the definition of a star in the modern context and said that audience's love makes an actor a star!

She told Indian Express, "What makes a star? It's the love, but there is also a certain kind of star who will bring in the money at the box office. But that cannot happen now without content, ultimately it's the power of the content that is pulling the audience to cinemas."

She further added that she cannot deny that there is a certain larger-than-life experience on the big screen which one cannot replace, but the depth of good content standing the test of time is something people are looking forward to. Hence, the stardom comes from the content an actor gives to the people.

In the same interview, Alia also spoke about actors' salaries if their film fails to perform at the box office and said, "I agree that stars' salaries should be balanced out against the budget of the film. But then, I am no one to tell anyone what they should charge, kyunki main toh choti hun (I am too young). If you ask me if some reassessing in general needs to happen, I'm sure all the producers are thinking that way... Even a star is thinking that way."

Coming back to Darlings, the film is helmed by Jasmeet K Reen and it also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in the lead roles. The film is a dark-comedy revolving around domestic violence.