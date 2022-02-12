Alia Bhatt Says Her Dad Mahesh Bhatt Told Her Gangubai Kathiawadi Will Impress International Crowd

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is all set to premier at the Berlinale Special at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival besides having a theatrical release on February 25. The actress in her new conversation with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra talked about the significance of a film screening at an international film festival.

Alia said, "Everytime you go to this festival, its just about like taking your film outside the country, mentally you feel that this is that kind of film which is an Indian story and will appeal to everyone. I genuinely believe Gangubai has that potential, it is that story."

In the past, two of the actress' films Gully Boy and Highway were also showcased at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Talking to Film Companion, Alia also revealed her father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt's reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi. She said that he told her that he feels that the international audience will be impressed with this Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial.

The actress told the portal, "Even when my father saw that film he was like 'this international crowd will be very impressed with this film'. This is all before we had any idea about Berlin and it worked out."

Earlier after watching the film's trailer, Mahesh was all praise for his daughter and had told ETimes that Alia stands out as Gangubai because she has not moulded herself to a model. The filmmaker also had a message for her wherein he told her, "Remain what you are. Don't try to be different from what you are, even for a moment. Only then you will begin to share your 'fragrance'."

Gangubai Kathiawadi has Alia Bhatt essaying the role of a fiesty brothel owner from Mumbai's red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s. Besides her, the film also stars Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles. Superstar Ajay Devgn will also be seen in a cameo in this period drama.