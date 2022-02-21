Alia Bhatt Says It Was Her Big Dream To Be Directed By SLB; 'I Have Been A Fan Of His Work Over The Years'

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film based on one of the chapters from Hussain Dalal's novel 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai', features the actress as one of the powerful madams of red-light area in Kamathipura in Mumbai during the 60s.

In an interview with deadline.com, the actress said that she wasn't reluctant to play a prostitute in a film as the film has a lot of powerful social points at its heart. Calling it an underdog story, she said that she feels people can connect to a story of rising from struggle irrespective of from where they hail.

Recalling her initial reaction to the script, she told the portal, "The story that I was meant to do with Sanjay Leela Bhansali was originally a love story. We were ready to shoot but the film was shelved for a number of reasons. It was a big dream of mine to be directed by Sanjay. He was quite calm and relaxed because he also had this script Gangubai Kathiawadi, and he said he wanted to make it with me."

She continued, "My first reaction was shock, it was a complete genre shift - this was a hard-hitting, almost gangster-like character that I had to play. My second reaction was acceptance that he wanted me to play the part. In that particular moment I was doubtful I would be able to pull it off, it's extremely intense and away from the person I am and the life I've seen, from anything I've experienced. But he had that vision so clearly, I had to go with that experience, who was I to question it?"

Gangubai Kathiawadi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 25 year in the film industry. Talking about their collaboration, she said that it was 'everything that she expected and more," and that she knew that it would be a magical experience.

"I've been a fan of his work over the years, and I really got to the heart of where that comes from. I feel like there is so much more to discover. He doesn't make films because he needs to get them done in X-number of days - that's why he's known for making films for a long time - he wants to flesh out every moment in every scene. He gives the actor so much room to create, to discover," Alia told the portal.

The actress added that she doesn't think that's any director she has worked with who cared so much about her doing my best. She further said that the feminist in her was even more activated after playing Gangubai on screen.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated to release on February 25.