Alia Bhatt Reveals She Is Already Married To Beau Ranbir Kapoor In Her Head

If there is one B-town couple whose wedding fans are eagerly waiting for, it is definitely Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The love boat of this couple has been sailing strong for quite some time now and speculations are rife that they may enter marital bliss this year. Recently Alia made a super cute revelation about her beau which might leave all the 'RanLia' fans gushing out there.

In a recent chat with NDTV, Alia Bhatt was asked about Ranbir Kapoor's statement wherein he had said to Rajeev Masand that he and Alia would have tied the knot if not for the pandemic situation. On this, the Student Of The Year actress said that she agrees with the words of her boyfriend. Alia also added that she is already married to the Rockstar actor in her head.

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Tie The Knot In An Intimate Ceremony Next Year In January?

Alia Bhatt said, "I'm already married to Ranbir Kapoor in my head. And, I think I've been married to him in my head for a long time (Laughs). But, I think he's not wrong. I think definitely. But, everything happens for a reason. I feel like the timing of even when we get married, it's all going to work out in all the right and beautiful way."

Alia Bhatt Reveals How She Prepped For Gangubai Kathiawadi; 'Watched Meena Kumari's Work, Ate Homemade Food'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been shelling out major couple goals lately, much to the happiness of their fans. Alia had shared a beautiful picture of them as they attended a Durga Puja celebration together last year. Apart from them, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress had broken the internet with some adorable pictures of hers that were clicked by her beau Ranbir.

Apart from this, their chemistry while launching the character poster and release date of their upcoming movie Brahmastra was simply infectious. Being the doting boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor also did Alia Bhatt's popular Gangubai Kathiawadi pose while giving a heads-up to the trailer of the movie. Not to forget, the couple also shares a very close bond with each other's family members.

On the work front, apart from their film Brahmastra, Alia Bhatt on an individual note has the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi heading up for the release soon on February 25. She also has movies like Darlings, RRR and Jee Le Zaraa on her kitty. Ranbir on the other hand has movies like Shamshera, Animal and Luv Ranjan's next on the pipeline.