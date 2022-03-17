Alia Bhatt Shares Birthday Celebration Video From The Maldives, Includes A Surprise From Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt celebrated her 29th birthday on March 15. The actress was inundated with immense love by her fans and industry friends on her special day. The social media was abuzz with tweets and posts for the Gangubai Kathiawadi star.

Meanwhile, Alia has shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration in a video on her official Instagram handle. It must be noted that Bhatt flew to the Maldives to celebrate her birthday with sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan. The actress was overwhelmed with the love coming her way and thanked her fans and friends for their wishes in her caption.

In her birthday sneak peek, we see Alia having a great time by the beachside. The actress is also seen having fun in the pool and relishing her favourite dishes. During the vacation, Alia is even seen watching Friends, playing games and taking a boat ride with Shaheen and Soni by her side.

However, what has caught everyone’s attention is Alia sharing a picture of a note which read, “Happy birthday 8. I love you” along with a bouquet of red roses in her Birthday video. Fans and netizens on social media have been wondering if Ranbir Kapoor had sent this love note and flowers to his ladylove. Take a look at Alia Bhatt’s birthday celebration video here:

On the professional, Alia Bhatt is currently basking in the success of her last release Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actress is also courting headlines for her upcoming fantasy drama Brahmastra opposite Ranbir Kapoor. The makers of the Ayan Mukerji directorial recently released Alia’s first look from the movie. The keenly awaited Bollywood biggie, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, is all set to release on September 9 this year.