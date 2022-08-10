Alia Bhatt Shares Her Baby Moon Pics; Sonam Kapoor Says She Went There Too

Alia Bhatt, the talented actress is all set to welcome her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor. The Brahmastra couple is currently enjoying their babymoon, and Alia has treated her fans with a special picture. Sonam Kapoor, who is also pregnant with her first child, commented on Alia's Insta post, thus revealing the babymoon location.

"Eternally grateful for this sunshine - THANK YOU for all the love my lovesssss ☀️☀️☀️☀️," the Darlings actress captioned her post, thus giving a glimpse of her babymoon glow. Sonam Kapoor took to Alia Bhatt's post and commented: "I went there for my Babymoon too! It's literally the best! Have fun!"

With her comment, Sonam Kapoor has confirmed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are enjoying their babymoon at the same location in Italy, where she went for her babymoon. Alia is receiving a lot of love for her pregnancy glow in her latest Insta post, which has been winning the internet. The talented actress, who intends to be involved with her work till the final stages of her pregnancy, is currently enjoying the much-deserved break after the success of her maiden production venture Darlings.