Alia Bhatt Shares Her Experience Of Working With Pakistani Superstars, Actress Thanks Fans For Support

Alia Bhatt who is gearing up for the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi, recently attended the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival for the world premiere of the upcoming film. During an interview, Alia recently opened up about her experience of working with Pakistani superstars, Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar.

While talking with DW Urdu, Alia Bhatt said that she had spent more time with Fawad Khan when compared to Ali Zafar. Alia worked with Fawad in Kapoor & Sons and with Ali Zafar in Dear Zindagi. She told the portal that working with Khan was a great experience and she learnt a lot from him.

Praising Fawad she said, "In terms of culture, artistry and talent, he has left an impact on cinema and it was wonderful to work with him. Art has no boundaries whatever you like, you love it."

Bhatt also thanked Pakistani fans for 'all the love and support' and added that Pakistani fans have supported her from the beginning of her career. Recalling her father Mahesh Bhatt's advice, Alia revealed that he had once told her that she has lots of fans in Pakistan, and she should always love them back.

Talking about her film, Alia said, "I didn't know anything about Gangubai's story but after the narration, I read Mafia Queens of Mumbai by Hussain Zaidi and got to know about her life." She revealed that while the role didn't require any physical strength it needed mental, internal strength. "It's a story of a woman who used the life she was forced to live as her strength," she concluded.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is inspired by an well known political figure from the 1960s. It follows the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas who reportedly had been sold to a brothel owner in Kamathipura by her husband. She gradually ended up operating her own brothel and is known to also have lobbied for the rights of commercial sex workers.