Alia Bhatt Shares Her Thoughts About Working With Her Husband Ranbir Kapoor, Calls Him ‘Disciplined'

Alia Bhatt, who completed 10 years in the film industry, has been riding high with the success of her films. The year has been very special for the actress in terms of her personal life, as she got married to her crush, Ranbir Kapoor, and is now a mother to a baby girl. The 29-year-old actress has been declared as a superstar of this generation and has the ability to draw in audiences to the box-office just on her name.

The star has done critically acclaimed films this year, expanded her domain as an entrepreneur, and also bagged a Hollywood project, the action-spy thriller Heart of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot, which will drop on Netflix next year. Bhatt recently, while speaking to an international magazine, Marie Claire, spoke at length about various things about her personal and professional lives. She also opened up about facing failure and embracing motherhood.

But how can Alia Bhatt's loving husband, Ranbir Kapoor, stay away from the picture? On being asked about working with her now-husband, Alia heaped praise on him and called him a very disciplined actor to work with. "(Ranbir) is one of the most accommodating, easy actors to work with. Always on time, always so giving to other actors. Extremely, extremely disciplined. And these are all attributes that I deeply admire, and I also believe I have the same."

She then added, "So, for us, this was a very comfortable working atmosphere. Something that I don't even feel took a matter of five or seven minutes for us to start getting used to."

Bhatt further opened up about her international career and shared her excitement about working in Hollywood. The actress, who is making her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone, told the publication, "I'm trying to explore as many arenas as possible. It's not just ticking Hollywood off my list. It's not just doing any old Hollywood movie, or just doing any sort of content that comes from anywhere. The idea is to constantly challenge myself and put myself in rooms that are challenging and roles that are uncomfortable."

"I think working in a new industry always does that. I would also do my first Japanese movie tomorrow if I knew how to speak the language. The intention is to continuously push myself so that I'm not bored and I am not stagnating," she explained.

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be appearing in Karan Kohar's romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Ranveer Singh.