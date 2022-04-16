Alia Bhatt Shares Photos From Her Mehendi Ceremony; Reveals Ranbir Organised A Big Surprise

After treating us to some stunning pictures from her wedding with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt has now dropped a bunch of pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

Calling the day, 'something out of a dream', the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress also spilled the beans about what transpired on the special day. She revealed that while their bestie and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji turned DJ, her hubby Ranbir organised a big surprise for her by getting her favourite artist perform her favourite songs. According to reports, Ranbir got noted musician Prateek Kuhad to perform at his mehendi ceremony.

Alia captioned her mehendi pictures, "The Mehendi was like something out of a dream.It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life.There are days... and then there are days like these!"

Have a look at the clicks.

In some of the pictures, Ranbir and Alia are seen sharing intimate moments. There is a photo where the actress is all smiles with her bridesmaids while posing for the camera. She is also seen sharing a happy frame with bestie Ayan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.

In another picture, Ranbir is seen holding a photo frame of his late father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who was terribly missed by the couple and the family members. We even see Ranbir shaking a leg with his mom Neetu Kapoor. There's also a close-up of Ranbir's mehendi which has Alia's name written inside a heart along with his lucky number 8.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt fell in love on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. After being in a steady relationship for a long time, the lovebirds finally took the marital plunge in a minimalistic wedding at Ranbir's abode Vastu in Bandra.