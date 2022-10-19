Alia Bhatt Shares Sunkissed Pic Expressing Gratitude On Completing 10 Years In B-Town: ‘Promise to be better’

Alia Bhatt is an actress who has been synonymous with versatility and talent. The diva made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 2012 release Student Of The Year and ever since then, Alia has been a part of several iconic movies and has given us memorable characters. From Veera from Highway to Sehmat from Raazi, Kiara from Dear Zindagi, Safeena from Gully Boy to Gangu from Gangubai Kathiawadi and more, Alia has made sure to present something new to the table every time she hits the screen.

And as Alia has completed a decade in Bollywood, the actress is overjoyed and filled with gratitude. Talking to her Instagram handle, the Brahmastra actor shared a sunkissed pic of herself wherein she was dressed in a white outfit and wrote, "10 years today... and I am so so grateful .. EVERY SINGLE DAY!!!.. I promise to be better - dream deeper - work harder !!!!! thank you for the magic. love love and only love" along with heart emoticons. Soon celebs like Varun Dhawan, Shweta Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor etc dropped hearts on Alia's post. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan also took to the comment section and wrote, "The Best there is".

Take a look at Alia Bhatt's post:

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has been making the headlines on both personal and professional fronts. The actress, who married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year, is expecting her first child. Alia announced her pregnancy in June this year and is expected to deliver the baby next month.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. Besides, she will also be working in Farhan Akhtar's directorial comeback Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif along with making her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot starrer Heart of Stone.