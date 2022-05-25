alia-bhatt-shares-unseen-pictures-from-her-wedding-to-wish-karan-johar-on-his-50th-birthday

Today (May 25, 2022), one of the most brilliant filmmakers of B-town Karan Johar turned 50 and celebrities are taking to their Instagram pages to wish the director-turned-producer on his special day.

Alia Bhatt who is very close to Karan, shared unseen pictures from her wedding festivities and wished her 'mentor' and 'father' on his 50th birthday.

She wrote, "To the most generous soul I know! .. to the man who is my father .. my best friend .. and my mentor!(displayed in these pictures respectively) HAPPY 50TH BIRTHDAY K! ✨✨✨✨ I pray and wish for only love peace and joy in your life, you deserve it all and much much more for all the light and goodness you bring into peoples lives!!! I love you more than this Instagram post can ever handle 😘😘😘😘."

In one of the pictures, Karan is seen planting a kiss on Alia's cheeks while in the other picture, the duo is seen having a fun chit-chat.

Within an hour of being uploaded on Instagram, Alia's post received one million likes and netizens are in awe of her beautiful pictures with Karan.

Just like Alia, Kareena also shared a throwback picture with Karan on Instagram and captioned it as, "I don't know are we pouting?sucking our cheeks in ...well what the hell ..it's us ...you and me ...me and you..forever...a love like no other....let's dance tonite like never before ...cause it's my sweethearts birthday♥️Happy 50 @karanjohar ...♥️No one like you ♥️."

With respect to work, Karan's next directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, is slated to be released in theatres on February 20, 2023.