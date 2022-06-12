    For Quick Alerts
      Alia Bhatt Spotted Spending Some Quality Time With Her Mother Soni Razdan And Sister Shaheen Bhatt In London

      Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for her Hollywood project named Heart Of Stone in London. The actress was joined by her mother Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt whilst the trio has been spending some quality time in the city.

      They even went out to grab a meal and Soni recently shared a glimpse of their outing on her Instagram account. In the picture, we see Alia sitting alongside her family members and flashing a smile for the camera. The actress also gave a shout-out to her mom in the comments section by writing, “Hello mommy.”

      Razdan shared the pic on Sunday, June 12 and wrote, "Hello there" in her caption. Take a look!

      A few days ago, Soni had also treated fans to a stunning glimpse into the English countryside by dropping a video of herself in the picturesque location. The actress mentioned, "Today I'm really really happy because I'm in the most beautiful place. It's so green and it's so soothing, and I can just hear the birds... it's just so wonderful. Truly the English countryside is very very special, love it." Check out the post below:

      On the professional front, Alia will soon be seen sharing the screen with Hollywood stalwarts like Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in Heart Of Stone. The actress will also appear alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She is even reuniting with her Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

      Story first published: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 23:33 [IST]
      X