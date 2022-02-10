Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi Gets UA Certificate From CBFC With Minor Cuts

The trailer of Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi had gone on to receive several laurels from the fans. Some even hailed the movie as one of the best works of the actress. Now the movie has also passed the ultimate litmus test which is the censor board. The film has been given a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

According to a news report in India Today, the movie had to undergo some minor cuts after which it was granted a UA certificate from the CBFC. The report added that after the cuts, the total duration of Gangubai Kathiawadi is just reduced to a minute or two. The report furthermore stated that a scene wherein the then Prime Minister Of India Jawaharlal Nehru is giving a rose to Gangubai has been altered.

Meanwhile, reportedly Alia Bhatt met real-life s*x workers to prep for her role in the movie. A news report in BollywoodLife quoted a source to reveal, "Alia approached a revered dialect coach to get her diction and voice modulation just right for the movie while also meeting a couple of real-life s*x workers from the notorious red-light area of Kamathipura, where the real-life Gangubai Kathiwadi had ruled as the madame for years." The source had added, "Other than that it's been completely her observation, efforts and the unending faith in her director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision, which have helped her nail the character."

The trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi has already crossed 20 million views on Youtube within just one day of its release. The trailer has been receiving several praises for the remarkable act shown by Alia Bhatt as 'Gangubai'. The performances by Ajay Devgn and Vijay Raaz is also being praised by the fans.

The movie also stars Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Jim Sarbh in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to release on February 25, 2022. The film will see Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The movie also has Ajay Devgn work with Bhansali since Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999). It will be released on February 25, 2022. The movie was also screened at the Berlin Film Festival 2022.