Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi To Release Into The Theatres On February 25

It is surely a moment of rejoicing for all the fans of Alia Bhatt out there as the actress' much-awaited movie Gangubai Kathiawadi has finally got a release date. The movie that has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will hit the theatres on February 25, 2022. The social media handle of the production house announced the same, sending the fans into a frenzy.

The movie was earlier supposed to be released on January 6, 2022, but the unfortunate rise in the COVID-19 cases and the Omicron scare put the release date on hold. The movie marks Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Take a look at the post.

The makers had released a powerful teaser of the movie sometime back wherein Alia Bhatt as Gangubai was shown in a fierce avatar. The Student Of The Year actress plays a fiery madame of a brothel who goes on to joins politics. Alia could be seen minting some badass dialogues in the teaser and her looks from the same also created a lot of buzz amongst her fans. The movie is touted to show the actress in a never seen before avatar.

Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters from author Hussain Zaidi's book, 'Mafia Queens Of Mumbai' wherein Alia Bhatt's character is based on Ganga Harjivandas. The movie will revolve around a young woman whose life will change overnight when she is thrown into a web of politics, crime and power-play. However, she goes on to become one of the most respected and powerful madame in the red light area of Kamathipura. The movie will also be starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt had wrapped up Gangubai Kathiawadi in June last year. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress had left a heartwarming post after the same. She had stated, "We started shooting Gangubai on the 8th of December 2019 ... and we wrapped the film now 2 years later! This film and the set have been through two lockdowns.. two cyclones.. director and actor getting covid during the making!!! The troubles the set has faced is another film altogether! (sic.)"