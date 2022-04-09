Alia Bhatt's Uncle Says He Is Happy That She Is Getting Married; Wishes She & Ranbir Kapoor Live A Happy Life

Alia Bhatt's uncle Robin Bhatt has already confirmed to a leading daily that she will be getting married to Ranbir Kapoor next week of April and her wedding will be a four-day event. While speaking to Bombay Times, he said, "I am happy that Alia is getting married. As her uncle, I just wish that my niece and Ranbir live a happy life together."

He further got nostalgic about attending Ranbir's late father Rishi Kapooe's wedding with Neetu Kapoor at RK House in Chembur, Mumbai and said, "Alia is getting married to Ranbir at RK House where Rishi Kapoor too got married and I remember I was a part of that wedding as well."

Owing to Ranbir-Alia's restricted guests list, Robin Bhatt didn't confirm whether he will be able to make it to the wedding, but he extended his warm wishes and said, "Wishing them all the very best in life."

Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Alia's house is currently being decorated by a team of six-seven people. Those who are unaware, her house is in the same building where Ranbir resides.

A source close to the actress informed the daily, "There are lights being put up, very simple but tasteful stuff. There's also some floral decoration that's being carried out. There has been a lot of movement in her house all day today."

"People have been coming and going with things. In the next two days, all the decoration work will be through and only then one can really talk about the colour combinations and the final look of the bride's house. The good part is that everything has been going on without undue noise and litter," added the source.

Ranbir and Alia are expected to tie the knot on April 16, 2022.