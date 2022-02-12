Alia Bhatt: I Would Love To Do A F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Sitcom-Like Comedy, Where I Can Just Be Funny

Actress Alia Bhatt who is gearing up for the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, said that she would love to play a funny character, because she is a funny person.

She told Film Companion that in terms of acting, she will find joy in any genre. However, she wants to do an out and out comedy someday.

"I feel like I am a very funny person. And I would love to do a F.R.I.E.N.D.S. sitcom-like comedy, where I can just be funny. That's something that I want to do in terms of a genre. Otherwise, I don't feel like there's some bone in me as an actor who is not satisfied. I think I am past that," said Alia.

Apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia has several projects in her kitty which are slated to be released this year and next year. She has RRR, Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Darlings and Jee Le Zaraa.

When asked what is she really hungry for, she said, "I don't know. The thing is that we've all been in a pause for 2 years. I am waiting for the unpause to actually happen with Gangubai, then RRR and then Brahmastra. I also have my first production, Darlings, which I am producing for the first time. So, it's a great way to unpause and see what happens."

She went on to add that she is not sure what she is hungry to do at the moment, because she is just focusing on what keeps her happy. Currently, she feels a little less aggressive about acting and choosing films.

"It's somehow now become about doing whatever keeps you happy; whatever is exciting and fun," concluded Alia.