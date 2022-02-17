Alia Bhatt Wants To Fight Bad Guys Along With Allu Arjun; Directors, Are You Listening?

Recently, while speaking to media, actress Alia Bhatt expressed her wish to work with superstar Allu Arjun, whose latest release Pushpa: The Rise took the entire nation by storm. During the promotions of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, when Alia Bhatt was asked what kind of film she would like to do with Allu Arjun, here's what she said...

She told Koimoi, "Wow, like I am no director writer or something so I don't know. But I think he is extremely stylish, and by stylish I don't mean in terms of what he wears. Like In terms of the way he performs, he is stylish. He got these looks, even the way he dances and he has such a command over the camera."

Alia Bhatt went on to add, "So I would like to do something that requires us to maybe first be like competing but then we sort of come together and we fight the bad guys. See, this is the story, I think somebody should please write it."

Meanwhile, recently, Alia attended the special screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, along with her director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Owing to powerful trailer, the film is in tremendous buzz and netizens are quite curious to see how Bhansali and Alia will weave magic on the silver screen.

Apart from her, actors like Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, etc., have also prominent roles in the film, which is a biopic on the Indian mafia woman and madam of a brothel in the Kamathipura named Gangubai Harjivandas.