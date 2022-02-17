    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Alia Bhatt Wants To Fight Bad Guys Along With Allu Arjun; Directors, Are You Listening?

      By
      |

      Recently, while speaking to media, actress Alia Bhatt expressed her wish to work with superstar Allu Arjun, whose latest release Pushpa: The Rise took the entire nation by storm. During the promotions of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, when Alia Bhatt was asked what kind of film she would like to do with Allu Arjun, here's what she said...

      Alia Bhatt's Movie Receives Backlash From Gangubai Kathiawadi's Real FamilyAlia Bhatt's Movie Receives Backlash From Gangubai Kathiawadi's Real Family

      She told Koimoi, "Wow, like I am no director writer or something so I don't know. But I think he is extremely stylish, and by stylish I don't mean in terms of what he wears. Like In terms of the way he performs, he is stylish. He got these looks, even the way he dances and he has such a command over the camera."

      alia-bhatt-wants-to-fight-bad-guys-along-with-allu-arjun

      Alia Bhatt went on to add, "So I would like to do something that requires us to maybe first be like competing but then we sort of come together and we fight the bad guys. See, this is the story, I think somebody should please write it."

      Alia Bhatt: I Would Love To Do A F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Sitcom-Like Comedy, Where I Can Just Be FunnyAlia Bhatt: I Would Love To Do A F.R.I.E.N.D.S. Sitcom-Like Comedy, Where I Can Just Be Funny

      Meanwhile, recently, Alia attended the special screening of Gangubai Kathiawadi at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, along with her director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

      Owing to powerful trailer, the film is in tremendous buzz and netizens are quite curious to see how Bhansali and Alia will weave magic on the silver screen.

      Apart from her, actors like Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, Shantanu Maheshwari, etc., have also prominent roles in the film, which is a biopic on the Indian mafia woman and madam of a brothel in the Kamathipura named Gangubai Harjivandas.

      Comments
      Story first published: Thursday, February 17, 2022, 17:57 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 17, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X