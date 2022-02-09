Alia Bhatt Would Be More Than Glad To Work With Allu Arjun; Says 'My Entire Family Has Become His Fan'

The entire nation is in the grip of 'Pushpa' fever and this includes Alia Bhatt's family as well. The actress in a recent interaction revealed that her entire family has become fans of Allu Arjun after watching his last outing. She also expressed her desire to share screen space with the south star and said that she would be more than glad to work with him.

The actress said, "My entire family has watched Pushpa and become fans of Allu Arjun. They are asking me when I will get a chance to get paired opposite him. As they call me Aalu at home, they are asking, 'Aalu, when will you work with Allu?' I'm more than glad to jump aboard if I get a chance to work with him."

Well, not only Alia Bhatt, even Vaani Kapoor recently in an exclusive interview with Filmibeat spoke about how she would love to work with him. She had revealed that she recently watched Ala Vaikunthapurramaloo and loved his performance in the film.

Meanwhile Allu Arjun's Pushpa which released in December last year was a major box office success with its Hindi dubbed version also raking in good moolah. Helmed by Sukumar, the film also features Rashmika Mandana and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. The makers are next coming up with its sequel titled Pushpa: The Rule.

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Telugu debut with SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR co-starring Ram Charan and Junior NTR. She is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi which is slated for a theatrical release on February 25.