Alia-Ranbir Wedding: Kapoors And Bhatts Pose Together For Perfect Family Picture!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding marked the union of two of the most celebrated families of Bollywood - Kapoors and Bhatts. Ranbir, who is the son of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, and Alia, who is the youngest daughter of Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan, tied the knot on April 14, Thursday. The wedding was an intimate ceremony, which was held in the presence of around 40 guests.

Post the wedding, the Kapoor and Bhatt family members, along with the newlyweds, posed for a perfect family picture. The picture features Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with their respective family members. The groom's mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and brother-in-law Bharath Sahni and the bride's family members, including her father Mahesh Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and sister Shaheen Bhatt, are seen in the picture.

Neetu Singh, who is all excited about her new role as a mother-in-law, shared the lovely family portrait on her official Instagram page. "My family ❤️🧿," the senior actress captioned her post. Soni Razdan, on the other hand, shared the lovely still on her official pages and wrote: "There's no better family than a happy family 🥳🥂❤️." The family portrait of Kapoors and Bhatts is now winning the internet.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fell in love and started dating in 2017, during the shooting of their highly anticipated project, Brahmastra. Even though the couple initially kept their relationship under wraps, they admitted that they are serious about each other, later. Interestingly, Ranbir and Alia went ahead a tied the knot even though the film is yet to hit the theatres. As per the reports, the newlyweds are planning to fly to South Africa for their honeymoon soon.