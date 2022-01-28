All Is Not Well Between Ibrahim Ali Khan And Palak Tiwari After Being Spotted Together?

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was recently spotted with Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan which went on to grab several eyeballs. Palak was seen hiding her face when the paparazzi were clicking the duo that quickly sparked dating rumours. However, now if the recent reports are to be believed, not all is well between Palak and Ibrahim.

A source revealed to BollywoodLife that Ibrahim Ali Khan did not like the way Palak Tiwari was hiding her face in front of the paparazzi that had left him extremely embarrassed. The source added that it was the two's first meeting together and the way Palak behaved was extremely childish. The source went on to say that Palak was also embarrassed with her video going viral with Ibrahim.

The source further revealed to the publication that Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have not contacted each other after the incident. The source went on to add that it would be too early to say that they have broken up since they were apparently just friends but they definitely had a liking for each other. However, the source concluded by stating that Ibrahim and Palak have surely maintained a distance from each other for now. Take a look at the video of the two that had gone viral.

Talking about the same, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari had reportedly gone for dinner together, and their appearance had sparked the dating rumours on social media. Once the paparazzi started clicking them together in the car, Palak started hiding her face. She was spotted donning a red tank top and light blue jeans while Ibrahim looked dapper in a black t-shirt and denim.

For the unversed, Ibrahim Ali Khan is following his parents and sister Sara Ali Khan's footsteps. He is aiming to pursue his career in acting. The star kid is currently assisting Karan Johar for his upcoming directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

On the other hand, Palak Tiwari worked as an assistant director in Salman Khan's film, Antim: The Final Truth. Her debut film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter also stars Vivek Oberoi, Arbaaz Khan and Mallika Sherawat in the key roles. The film is being directed by Vishal Mishra.