Ambedkar Jayanti Exclusive! Quota – The Reservation Star Aniruddh Dave: Dr BR Ambedkar Was True Visionary

Aniruddh Dave On BR Ambedkar’s Ideology

When asked about his thoughts on BR Ambedkar's ideology, Aniruddh said, "The entire world knows him very well, but the one thing that impressed me about him is his ideology. He was a person who believed in living a respectable life. He used to say that we should do the self-help thing, which is the best help. I believe that in today's context, everyone should have a right to have a good education, and he believed that one should agitate and organise. If you are unhappy with anything or have confusion in your life, you must organise for yourself and must do something regarding the same. It's moreover like raising your voice, which is very important. A lot of people remained quiet in a lot of other things; hence, they suffered a lot. The education is very important."

Aniruddh Says ‘Babasaheb Had Said Religion Is Man-Made’

Aniruddh Dave said that a thing that he always wants to remember is equality. He said, "Religion is man-made. I believe that everyone in this world is equal. They should not talk about any religion. Babasaheb had said that religion is man-made. So, why are we talking about the different casteism, discrimination and upper-lower class? If we all are equal, equality is the thing that one should imbibe in life. Because of that, love, compassion, peace and harmony will actually spread in the society."

‘Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Was True Visionary’

The actor also admitted that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is an inspiration to him. Aniruddh said, "Babasaheb was true visionary. I think that is the super quality that makes us feel proud as Indians. His confidence was at the next level. He was so confident in his life, which actually inspire us. When he was in London to study economics and different other subjects, at that time his confidence level was something different which is actually written in some books where he shared his experiences and all. We should learn something from him. Responsibility towards the society is itself a good thing because he was always concerned about the society. We all should respect and follow this thing that we are responsible citizens and we have some responsibilities towards the society."

‘Babasaheb Was A Great Hero’

The Quota - The Reservation star also said that Babasaheb was a real hero. "He is in lakhs of hearts. His followers follow him religiously. I believe in his thought that religion is not something that we should worship. He was a great hero. Many people ask me, 'Are you an Ambedkarite?'. I would like to tell him that it's not about being an Ambedkarite. I believe that I have read and researched a lot of things about him. I know something more than other people who only know that he has made the Indian Constitution. Instead of that, people should also need to read and learn about a lot of things about him. They should read several quotes of him that are available on social media. People have started following Babasaheb's ideologies. He is everywhere. He is inspiring the world with his ideology. On his anniversary, I really thank him for inspiring a lot of people," the actor added.