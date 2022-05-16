Ameesha Patel Loved Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Trailer; Actress Says 'Kartik Aaryan Has Done A Great Job'

Ameesha Patel, who played a pivotal role in Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan's 2007 film Bhool Bhulaiyaa, was all praise for the second installment of the film in her recent interaction with a news portal. The actress had essayed the role of Radha in the Priyadarshan directorial which is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu.

While speaking with India Today, Ameesha showered praise on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and said that she believes that Kartik Aaryan has done a great job in the film.

Ameesha told the news portal, "I love the trailer and I think Kartik has done a great job. He has taken on a new cape, of what Akshay did [in the first part] and I think the film is looking promising and I really hope just like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the audiences love Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as well."

Earlier, Vidya Balan who essayed the role of Avni/Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa had also reacted to the trailer of Kartik Aaryan's film. Sharing the trailer of the horror comedy on her Instagram page, she had written, "Congratulations #BhushanKumar and team for this haunted comedy. The trailer looks familiar yet different Haha!! can't wait to experience this roller-coaster ride again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2. Watch the family entertainer, releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"

While Bhool Bhulaiyaa was directed by Priyadarshan, the second film in the franchise has been helmed by Anees Bazmee, and also features Kiara Advani, Tabu and Rajpal Yadav in key roles.

Coming back to Ameesha Patel, the actress made her Bollywood debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai (2000). She went on to star in successful films like Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2. Ameesha is now all set to reprise her role of Sakeena in Sunny Deol's upcoming film Gadar 2.