Ameesha Patel On Being Called Brat: People Used To Make Fun That Hrithik Came In Maruti, I Came In Mercedes

During her recent tete-a-tete with an entertainment portal, actress Ameesha Patel recalled being called arrogant during her initial days in Bollywood, because of her rich brat image. She revealed that she was a bookworm and owing to the same reason, many people perceived her as an arrogant actress.

Ameesha told Pinkvilla, "I was portrayed as arrogant and snobbish and this typical south Bombay rich brat. Because on the sets, I would not indulge in idle gossip and bitching about people or talking them down. Someone else has a hit, I would always be happy that he or she has done a great job."

She further revealed that many people from the media, as well as the film industry, used to make fun that her Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai co-star Hrithik Roshan came on sets in a Maruti, while she came in a Mercedes.

"I used to read a book. I am a bookworm. I can read a book in three days. So I used to get told that Ameesha ji is very arrogant, pata nahi apne aap ko kya samajhti hai (Don't know what she thinks of herself). Just because she is from a big khandaan, on the first day of shoot she came driving in a Mercedes. They used to make fun that Hrithik came in a Maruti, Ameesha came in a Mercedes. But there was nothing to show off. That was my upbringing, my hobby. I was never brought up to talk bad or ill about anyone," revealed the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha actress.

With respect to work, Ameesha will next be seen in the sequel to Gadar opposite Sunny Deol.