Ameesha Patel On Feud Rumours With Kareena Kapoor: I Have Nothing Against Her

Ameesha Patel, who debuted with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in 2000 has often been pitted against Kareena Kapoor who was set to debut with the same film. Things could not work out and Ameesha took over the iconic role. However, even years later reports of an alleged feud between the two continued to surface. Now, Ameesha Patel opened up about the rumour.

During a recent interview, Ameesha address the rumours and revealed there was never any bad blood between the two. She said, "I have no enemies. In fact, when Kareena looks stunning in some song or some film and delivers a great performance, I actually tell my closest friends that 'she has done a brilliant job.' I think she is a tremendously beautiful woman, amazing actress and I have nothing against her."

Talking about an old report claiming Kareena has once called her a 'a bad actor', Ameesha said she has no comments about Kareena. Ameesha told Pinkvilla "I said I have no comments. I will only have positive things to say about her because I don't know her enough to talk ill."

"All I know of her is her work and I think it's great. She has certain opinions about me? It's fine, let her be entitled to them and I don't even know whether she said it or the media escalated it," she added. Ameesha also suggested they should star is a project together to end all feud rumours.

While Ameesha has not been close to the K3G actress, she revealed that she is close to Kareena's father, veteran actor Randhir Kapoor. Ameesha revealed that he often checks up on her.

On the work front, Ameesha will be seen next in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. Meanwhile, Kareena is gearing up for the release of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.