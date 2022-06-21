Amid Break-Up Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Says Everyone Should Get Married

Recently, it was reported that alleged lovebirds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are no longer together. However, when Sidharth turned up at the special screening of her last release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, their fans breathed a sigh of relief and assumed that they are very much together. Amid breakup and patch up rumours, Kiara opened up about her take on marriage and said that it's a beautiful institution and everyone should go for it.

She told News18, "Sabko karni chahiye (Everyone should do it). The movie is about relationships and I think everyone over here endorses that it (marriage) is the most beautiful institution. As the one who's not married, I'm so lucky to be seeing such beautiful marriages in the team, especially Varun who recently got married."

She further revealed that her Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Varun did not believe that he would get married, even though everyone around him did.

She went on to add, "I feel marriage is a wonderful institution. And, shaadi bhi karni chahiye, kaam bhi karna chahiye (one should get married, one should keep working). There is so much to life."

Kiara's another Jugjugg Jeeyo co-star Neetu Kapoor also shared her take on marriage and said that one should always see whether the two persons who are going to get married, are compatible with each other or not, as compatibility is one of the most important ingredients of a happy marriage.

She said, "But, I think you should get married to the right person, that is important. If you feel ki yeh sahi partner hai (this is the right partner for me), you should get married. I think marriage is beautiful if you are compatible (with the other person) and if you are right for each other."

Well, we completely agree with both the actresses!