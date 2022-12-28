Amid Sushant Singh Rajput's 'MURDER' Claims, Rhea Chakraborty Shares Cryptic Note; Read On

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death had sent shockwaves in the country. It has been two years since his death but the mystery around it still remains. Though the actor's death was termed as a suicide by the investigating agency. However, Sushant's fans and family members have been insisting on a foul play in his case. And in a recent development, a staff of the Cooper Hospital who conducted the actor's autopsy has revealed that Sushant was murdered and it was not a suicide, has again raised several quetions aroyund his death.

Amid the reports of claims that Sushant Singh Rajput was "murdered", people have again questioned the authority and are demanding justice for the actor. Now, the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty after the shocking revelations has taken to her social media account to share a cryptic note.