Amit Shah Lauds Akshay Kumar's Samrat Prithviraj; 'It Depicts The Indian Culture Of Empowering Women'

Honourable Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah watched the glorious retelling of the last Hindu king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's life and daredevilry at a special screening organized for him in New Delhi. Actor Akshay Kumar along with the film's leading lady Manushi Chhillar and director Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi were also present for the screening.

Samrat Prithviraj is Yash Raj Films' first historical, which is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay Kumar is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India's freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan's valour against merciless invaders and plunderers of India, has been a part of India's folklore and this film intends to salute the spirit of the king in the most glorious way.

Honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah says, "Samrat Prithviraj is not only the story of an unparalleled warrior who fought bravely for our motherland, but it also reflects the greatness of our culture. The film 'Samrat Prithviraj' depicts the Indian culture of respecting and empowering women. Our 1000 years of fight has not been in vain, a cultural awakening started in India in 2014, and it will again take India to the heights it was once at. Overcoming many obstacles and difficulties, today India's pride, greatness, culture and our 'Swadharma' have once again restored to the same glory. I congratulate the entire team of Samrat Prithviraj for.....especially the creative Art direction of this film."

Akshay Kumar, who is essaying the titular role of Samrat Prithviraj in the film, says, "It is deeply humbling that our honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah ji has graced this special occasion because we are paying a tribute to one of Bharatmata's most fearless warrior. It has been my honour to play the mighty king - Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan who laid down his life defending the freedom of our country and countrymen. I hope I have done justice to his life and the values that he stood for. He is a remarkable example of how every Indian should lead their life and I hope our film inspires as many people as possible."

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, director of Samrat Prithviraj, adds, "It is overwhelming that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji has seen the film today and appreciated our efforts in bringing the daredevilry of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan to life. We are deeply grateful to Shri Amit Shah ji for recognising our earnest efforts in making this film that everyone must see. We have tried to tell the whole of India an epic saga of sacrifice that every Indian must know and value. We hope we manage to make every single Indian proud."

Samrat Prithviraj has been directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who is best known for directing the television epic Chanakya and the critically acclaimed film Pinjar. Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita and her launch is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022.

Samrat Prithviraj is set to release on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.