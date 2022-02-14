Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn & Other Bollywood Celebrities Mourn The Demise Of Legendary Filmmaker Ravi Tandon

Raveena Tandon's father and celebrated filmmaker Ravi Tandon passed away at the age of 86. The Bollywood film fraternity is mourning the demise of director producer and writer Ravi Tandon who passed away due to respiratory failure. Tributes have been pouring in from Amitabh Bachcahn, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonu Sood and other BTown celebs.

Celebrities like Neelam Kothari, Chunky Pandey, Sanjay Kapoor, filmmaker Farah Khan, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Nidhi Dutta and Sajid Khan were seen arriving at her residence to pay their last respects. Also several actors, including Sharmila Tagore, Asha Parekh, Sanjay Dutt, Shabana Azmi, Tina Ambani, Anupam Kher, John Abraham, Asin, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Randeep Hooda, KGF fame Yash, Mira Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Prem Chopra and director Rakesh Roshan, offered condolences to Raveena and her family.

Amitabh Bachchan wrote a blog "Passings .. departure .. to the destiny of the Heavens .. in the peace and calm of existence .. life over .. destiny takes over .."

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Om Shanti Ravi Ji 🙏 May his memory be eternal. Courage, strength and my deepest condolences to the Tandon family"

Juhi Chawla wrote, "Heartfelt condolences to you & your family Raveena.. May his soul rest in peace Om Shanti".

Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Heartfelt condolences."

Madhuri Dixit Nene wrote, "My condolences to you and your family."

Sonu Sood wrote, "He will be your guiding angel always."

Meanwhile, like a doting daughter, Raveena Tandon performed last rites of her late father Ravi Tandon. Defying the age-old tradition of performing last rites only by son, the actress lighting her father's pyre and makes history.

Ravi Tandon was a renowned name in Indian cinema in the 1970s-1980s. He was a director, producer and writer. He has directed films such as Nazrana, starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil; Khel Khel Mein, featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Majboor; and Anhonee with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role. He was suffering from lung fibrosis from past few years and he passed away due to respiratory failure.