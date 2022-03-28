Amitabh Bachchan Defies Age; Refuses Body Double Body Double For Action Sequence In Ad

At 80, Amitabh Bachchan is breaking all stereotypes around senior actors. One might think that at his age, he would easily say yes to a body double, but Amitabh was adamant to do his own action sequence during the shoot of an ad.

Action director Manohar Verma, who choreographed the action sequence for Mr Bachchan, told ETimes, "We were prepared with a body double but when Mr Bachchan came on set he told the director that he would prefer to perform his own stunts. We had to take a lot of precautions, too."

Those who are unaware, Big B was supposed to smash three toughened glass panes one after the other, and Manohar revealed that the megastar did it in almost one take for each of them.

He asserted, "Mr Bachchan aced it like a pro and he clearly symbolises the fact that age is just a number. Those who were present on set were reminded of the angry young man of Deewaar and Zanjeer."

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of him breaking the glass panes on Instagram and captioned it as, "After 53 years and age 80 .. there are some things that never change .. ACTION."

Many netizens reacted to his picture and praised the megastar for his passion towards his work.

A netizen wrote, "You are the finest example of age is just a number, Sir."

Another one wrote, "To me, Bollywood is synonymous with Amitab Bachan and you are truly the greatest actor any movie industry has ever produced. Truly inspiring!"

With respect to work, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Jhund. He will next be seen in Runway 34, Brahmastra, Project-K, etc.