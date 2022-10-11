Amitabh Bachchan Gives A Special Surprise To Fans As They Gathered Outside Jalsa On His 80th Birthday; WATCH

Amitabh Bachchan - the name doesn't need an introduction. He has been one of the biggest stars of the Indian cinema who has given us several iconic movies. From playing the angry young man onscreen to an adorable father figure, Amitabh Bachchan's onscreen journey has been a treat for the fans. Interestingly, Big B is all over the headlines today. After all, it's Amitabh Bachchan's birthday. The legendary actor, who has been ruling the industry for decades now, has turned 80 today and he has been showered with immense love from fans and friends.

In fact, fans had also gathered outside the Bachchan residence in large numbers at midnight to wish Big B on his milestone birthday. But this time, Amitabh Bachchan gave a special surprise to his fans and left them awestruck. As fans gathered outside Jalsa on Amitabh Bachchan's 80th birthday, the Brahmastra actor surprised them by meeting them at midnight.

Yes! A video of Big B greeting the fans at midnight has been doing the rounds on social media as he greeted the fans outside Jalsa. Dressed in a checkered outfit and was accompanied by daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda. Well, his surprise did make it a memorable moment for the fans.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with heartwarming posts from celebs sending birthday love to Amitabh Bachchan. In fact, Shweta and Navya had also adorable throwback pics on their respective Instagram on Big B's big day. Navya wrote, "There never has, and never will be anyone like you. Happy birthday nana" along with a heart emoticon. Talking about the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna. He will be next seen in Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai.