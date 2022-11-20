Amitabh Bachchan Pens An Emotional Note On Tabassum’s Demise: They All Leave Us One By One

One of the biggest TV personalities of the bygone era bid adieu to this world and went to her humble abode on Saturday. Yesteryear's popular TV talk show host, actress, and Youtuber Tabassum died of a cardiac arrest on November 19. Her demise sent a wave of shock and grief through the entire film industry with many celebrities expressing their condolences and prayers on social media. At the forefront is Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, who penned an emotional note on her demise.

In his blog Bachchan Bol, the superstar penned a note expressing his grief on the matter. He wrote, "The effervescent Tabassum, actor, anchor TV host, all-rounder....has passed away.."Phool Khilein Hain Gulshan Gulshan"....they all leave us one by one....and it is beyond comprehension...you only recollect the times of their presence and life before the eyes and the mind..and they ever remain an image of the time...unchanged, unfettered, and in the freedom of free...and then they leave, and it cannot be fathomed....

But.... The show goes on... dark but ON..."

Born in 1944 as Kiran Bala Sachdev, Tabassum entered the film industry as a child actor in the film Nargis. At the time, she was called by the moniker Baby Tabassum. In 1972, she hosted her talk show Phool Khile hai Gulshan Gulshan which ran for over two decades till 1993. In the show, Tabassum would interview various celebrities and it gained immense popularity. She was also the editor of the Hindi women's magazine Grihalaxmi.

Tabassum returned to TV as an actress in the Rajshri productions serial, Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam starring Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht. She also worked as an interviewer in a show named Abhi Toh Main Jawaan Hoon where she talked about the Golden Age of Hindi Cinema. She later started her own Youtube channel named Tabassum Talkies where she would interview celebrities, and talk about yesteryear legends, shayaris, jokes, and more.

Amitabh Bachchan, on the other hand, was recently seen in the movie Uunchai, where he starred alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Parineeti Chopra. He will be next seen in Project K where he will star alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.