Amitabh Bachchan-Rajesh Khanna's Anand To Get A Remake; Film Currently In Scripting Stage

Anand,
one
of
the
most
iconic
films
starring
Rajesh
Khanna
and
Amitabh
Bachchan,
is
all
set
to
be
remade
by
the
original
producer,
N.C.
Sippy's
grandson
Sameer
Raj
Sippy
along
with
producer
Vikram
Khakhar.
While
the
film
is
at
the
scripting
stage,
the
makers
are
yet
to
finalise
the
director.
Producer
Vikram
Khakhar
adds,
"Digging
into
our
own
classics,
we
will
find
invaluable
gems
rather
than
scouting
for
stories,
Internationally
or
Regionally.
Placing
Anand
in
the
post
Covid
era,
where
we
emphasise
on
the
value
of
life,
will
enhance
the
story
of
Anand."
Elated
about
the
remake
announcement,
Producer
Sameer
Raj
Sippy
who
feels
that
stories
like
these
need
to
be
narrated
to
the
new
generation,
he
said,
"Keeping
in
mind
the
sensibilities
of
the
original
film
and
the
emotions
attached,
I
felt
the
current
generation
needs
to
be
retold
the
many
stories
that
are
so
relevant
today
and
specially
when
there
is
a
great
appetite
for
good
content."
Produced
by
Sameer
Raj
Sippy
and
Vikram
Khakhar,
the
other
details
about
the
film
are
underwraps.
The
remake
of
this
cult
classic
movie
will
definitely
turn
into
a
blockbuster
impressing
millions
of
viewers.