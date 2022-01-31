Amitabh Bachchan Reacts As Milind Deora Calls Abhishek Bachchan ‘Bollywood's Most Underrated Actor’

Yesterday (January 30, 2022), former union minister Milind Deora shared a clip of Abhishek Bachchan on Twitter, wherein the actor spoke about his megastar-father going bankrupt and how he and his family dealt with the situation. Deora captioned the video as, "In case you missed it, sharing these words of wisdom from my friend @juniorbachchan - Bollywood's most underrated actor whose best is yet to come. @BrutIndia."

Republic Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn And Others Send Warm Wishes On The Occasion

Reacting to Deora's tweet, Amitabh Bachchan, "Yo baby .. thats the way we do it !!❤️❤️."

yo baby .. thats the way we do it !!❤️❤️ https://t.co/D2msMtI8Eu — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2022

In the video, which was uploaded by Brut, Abhishek can be heard saying, "Well, truth be told, I left university, I was studying in Boston University. I had declared my major as liberal arts, and then I majored in performing arts. And I left my education because my father was going through this really rough time, financially. He had started this business called ABCL."

He further said that he used to think that he was not qualified enough to help him in any way, but as a son, he just wanted to be around his father, and help in whatever way. So, he left his college and came back, and started helping him in his company.

Farah Khan Reveals Why Amitabh Bachchan, Raveena Tandon & Others Were Not A Part Of Deewangi Deewangi Song

Abhishek Bachchan made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with JP Dutta's Refugee opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. In one of his interviews, Abhishek had mentioned that it took him years to bag his debut project.

He had told a media portal, "It took me over two years to get my first film. A lot of people would think that being Mr. Bachchan's son, people are going to be lined up around the block. No, they weren't. I spoke to almost each and every director before starting, and they did not decide to work with me, and that's fine."