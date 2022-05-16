Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Trolls Calling Him 'Buddha'; 'I Pray No One Insults You When You Grow Old'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is a busy man, and has multiple commitments in his kitty. However, despite his busy working schedule, the veteran star continues to connect with his fan via his social media handles.

Recently, the Runway 34 took to his Facebook account to send good morning wishes to his fans and followers. As usual, some of Big B's fans flooded the comment section with sweet wishes. However, they were a few who posted disrespectful comments and trolled him. In his signature style, Sr. Bachchan hit back at them with savage replies.

A Facebook user commented in Hindi and said, "Don't you think you have wished a good morning very early?" to which the actor replied, "I am grateful for the taunt. But I was working late night, shooting wrapped up this morning. I got late in waking up, so sent wishes as soon as I did. If it hurt you then I apologise."

Another user called him a 'buddha' and said, "Abey Buddhe dopahar ho gaye (It's afternoon you old man)." In response, Big B wrote, "I pray to god that nobody insults you when you grow old."

Another netizen wrote, "Aaj bahot der mein utri. Lagta hai desi pi aa gaye hain. Aajkal 11:30 baje pratahkaal (It looks like he had local liquor that he had a morning at 11:30 am)." Amitabh replied to him with a reference to his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's famous poem and said, "I do not drink, make others drink Madhushala."

Speaking about work, the veteran actor has some interesting projects in the pipeline. This includes Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra, Deepika Padukone-starrer The Intern, Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and Nag Ashwin's Project K.