Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Having Stage Fright Before Shooting Deewaar's Iconic Temple Scene; 'I Sat In...'

When it comes to Bollywood's 'Shahenshah' Amitabh Bachchan, the megastar has several iconic movie scenes and dialogues to his credit in his career spanning more than five decades.

One amongst them is the popular scene in Yash Chopra's 1975 film Deewaar where Big B's character Vijay mouths the famous dialogue 'Aaj khush toh bahut hongey tum' when he enters into the temple and delivers a soliloquy to Lord Shiva.

But do you folks know that the veteran actor experienced major stage fright moments before he was supposed to shoot this iconic sequence? Big B made this surprising revelation on the October 18 episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14.

The senior star recalled, "In my film Deewaar, there was a scene where my character Vijay goes to the temple for the first time and prays for his mother. It was a very difficult scene for me and in the morning, I did all my makeup and was ready early with my look. The film's director, Yash Chopra ji, came on the set and he said the shot is ready. But I was unable to come out of my room and I did not go to the set. And believe me, it was an early morning shift scene, and I sat in my room all day, till 10 pm. I thought how would I portray this character. This is a different character who doesn't believe in God and has to pray for his mother's life so how should I perform this scene in front of the camera."

Big B further added, "But I would like to salute the writer who wrote the script. His first line was 'Aaj khush toh bahut hongey tum.' What a line."

Helmed by Yash Chopra, Deewaar revolved around two brothers Vijay (Amitabh Bachchan) and Ravi (Shashi Kapoor) who find themselves at the opposite end of the law. Upon its release, the film was a major critical and commercial success and cemented Big B's image as the 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood.