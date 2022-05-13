Amitabh Bachchan Reveals His Tweets Have Been Given Notices, After Deleting Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad Tweet

Earlier this week, Amitabh Bachchan had shared best wishes for Kangana Ranaut and Dhaakad team by sharing a song promotional tweet. However, the veteran actor soon deleted the post and got called out by Kangana.

Salman Khan Shares Best Wishes For Dhaakad Team, Kangana Ranaut Reacts 'Will Never Say I'm Alone In Industry'

In an interview with the YouTube channel Tried & Refused Productions, Kangana said that she will praise a good film regardless of who is behind it. Talking about Big B's deleted tweet she said, "There are personal insecurities, they're all trying to hide behind 'Oh, we will get boycotted from the industry'. I don't think it's that. Kiara saw me, she was very comfortable, there's no pressure."

"Of course, there are likes and dislikes but this is so striking that Mr Bachchan tweeted the trailer and then he deleted it in five-ten minutes. At somebody of his stature, whose pressure will he have? I just don't know, I find this situation a bit complex," she added.

Now, the veteran actor in his blog has hinted at why he deleted the post. He wrote, "There are strict rules and regulations now by the GOI and the ASCI guidelines, I think that is who they are , who have now given ruling that, Influencers - a new terminology for them that put up product pictures with mention or product pictures, to state that they are the sponsors, promotors etc., or in partnership.. Else it is becoming illegal.. So several posts of mine have been given notices that the change should be done ... else... ya...!!"

He further explained, saying that its a tough life and "all the 'biggies' that are buying out the 'biggies' of social media give reasons for incentives," possibly referring to Elon Musk buying out Twitter recently. He said, "trolling' is considered an asset .. for it encourages debate conversation and the topic is kept alive , because of the conversation ..the greater the conversation the greater the numbers rise."

Dhaakad is set to release on the big screen on May 20. The film directed by Razneesh Ghai, also stars Arjun Rampal, Divya Dutta, and Saswata Chatterjee among others.