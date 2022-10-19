Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Agreed To Do Uunchai

Uunchai trailer was unveiled on Tuesday (October 18). The launch event was attended by the star cast of the film, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika and director Sooraj Barjatya. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays an important role in Uunchai, joined the team virtually.

The film is an ode to friendship that motivates three friends to climb Mount Everest in their old age. Parineeti Chopra is the youngest actor in the film who plays their trek guide.

At the trailer launch, while speaking about doing Uunchai, megastar Amitabh Bachchan revealed that his son Abhishek Bachchan asked him to do Uunchai and added, "Ek baar bete ne bol diya toh uski baat maan li humne. (Once my son told me that I should do this film, I listened to him)." Interestingly, Abhishek starred in Barjatya's Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, which also starred Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan.

Uunchai is helmed by celebrated filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who is returning to directing after Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015. Uunchai will be Rajshri Productions' 60th film. During the launch event, Barjatya spilled the beans that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan wanted to do the film. However, Barjatya had to refuse Salman this time because he wished to take a different route. Suraj Barjatya and Salman Khan's association goes a long way. Both have worked in super hit films like Maine Pyaar Kiye, Hum Sath Sath Hai, among others.

Billed as an ode to friendship, Uunchai is a story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. The film follows their struggles, physical constraints to reach their destination and learn the real meaning of freedom. Uunchai has been shot at multiple locations like Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow, and Kanpur.

Uunchai will release on November 11, 2022.