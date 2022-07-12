Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why He Started Hoisting The Indian National Flag At His Home

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently took to his blog to reveal why he started hoisting the tricolour at his residence Jalsa. He also recalled how as a five-year old, he was filled with feelings of patriotism and pride when he held the national flag at his home in Allahabad.

Speaking about the times when private citizens were not allowed to hoist the Indian national flag, except on certain days, until Member of Parliament Naveen Jindal moved court and got the right to hoist to the flag, the Badla star wrote, "He won the decision in his favour and immediately I started flying our National Flag on our homes, as many that came for the meets on Sunday at the gates would have noticed on Jalsa. There were, of course, various restrictions - when it should be raised, when brought down, size , material and it was to be made of 'khadi' and bought from one particular store in Bangalore till 2014 - now renamed Bengaluru. Now there is a campaign for it to be flown from every home with pride."

Big B also recalled the time when India gained independance in 1947 and continued," Those memories gently in the mind of the Independence on August 15, 1947 and a five-year-old me holding the flag in our modest home in Allahabad , in the veranda, filled with pride of patriotism, of identity, of being mine and ours, of belonging."

He further added, "And since then each occasion , the emotion that rides with it every time it is played .. one of the most, being the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata and the Indo - Pak cricket match, being asked to sing it live for the start of the game .. and a 100,000 thousand that filled the arena, singing along with me .. my pride of being an Indian !! Jai Hind !! and that ecstatic evening when India won the World Cup Cricket .. Abhishek and I on top of our car waving the Tricolour driving about the streets screaming shouting along with the hundreds that thronged the roads."

Big B also revealed that he sang a few lines for a shoot and shared, "They asked me this afternoon to sing a few lines of the song being picturised for the moment .. I have .. any association with National fervour a pride .. !!" The Shahenshah of Bollywood also took to his Twitter handle to share some pictures from the tricolour.

In 2017, Amitabh Bachchan became the first celebrity to hoist the Indian National Flag at his home. Posting a picture, he had asked fans if they too have the tricolour at their home.

Workwise, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra. Besides this, he has multiple projects lined up in the pipeline which include Vikas Bahl's Goodbye alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Project K with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone, Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai and The Intern remake.